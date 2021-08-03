Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.67.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $129.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

