Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $93.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

