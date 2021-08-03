Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and $2.07 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

