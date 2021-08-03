Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,742. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.