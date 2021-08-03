ProxyNode (PRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $71,089.77 and $37.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00407827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.43 or 0.01070698 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 185,600,926 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare,

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

