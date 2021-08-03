Public Mint (MINT) Hits One Day Volume of $3.19 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00055278 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

