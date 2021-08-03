PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

PureTech Health stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,384.50.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

