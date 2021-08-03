PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.
PureTech Health stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,384.50.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.