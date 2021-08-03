PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.47 and last traded at $110.33. Approximately 17,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

