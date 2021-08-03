Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

