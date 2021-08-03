Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.