Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Increased by Analyst

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $13,342,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.