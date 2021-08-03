Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

RBC stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $66,798,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $49,831,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

