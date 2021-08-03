Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

SAH stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

