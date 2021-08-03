Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of CNX opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

