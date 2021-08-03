Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $87,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.