Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $70.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

