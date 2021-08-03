Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Issued By B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $455.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.94%.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

