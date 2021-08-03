Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.