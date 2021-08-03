Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQB. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.33.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$150.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$138.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.