Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

SIX opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

