Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

