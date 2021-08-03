Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,996,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

