Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

MTDR stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,194.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

