Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,727,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.