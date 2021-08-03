Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.