Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Lowered by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$531.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

