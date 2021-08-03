Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

