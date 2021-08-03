Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Reduced by Analyst

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.69.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

EQIX opened at $818.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $804.23. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.