Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised by Truist Securiti

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.92.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.