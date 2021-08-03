QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 329.20 ($4.30), with a volume of 769,211 shares traded.

QQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

