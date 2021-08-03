RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,290. The stock has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

