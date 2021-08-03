Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

RDWR opened at $32.19 on Friday. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

