Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $367,362.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00100334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,094.83 or 0.99622472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00844344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,857,635 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

