Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

