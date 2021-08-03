Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RMBS stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

