Raymond James Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $124.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,994,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 151,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

