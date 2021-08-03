Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Raymond James by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.