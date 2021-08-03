Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. upped their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

