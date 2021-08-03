Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 472,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

