Raymond James Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$48.50

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. iA Financial lowered Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

