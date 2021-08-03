Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.59. The stock has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.