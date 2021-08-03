Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 670 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. 121,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

