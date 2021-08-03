Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $20.02 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,443,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $44.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

