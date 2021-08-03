Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,021 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.66. 483,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

