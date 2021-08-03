Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

