Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 9,764 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

