Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

