Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$46,163.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total value of C$46,163.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,494,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,382,832.68.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$40,973.40.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

REAL opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.