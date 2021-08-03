Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at C$43,521,127.57. Insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

