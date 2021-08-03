Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

